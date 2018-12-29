Home States Odisha

Odisha 2018: Government Initiatives

2018 will be remembered for sheer number of schemes launched by BJD Govt. Bijay Chaki  looks at the major initiatives announced in the year

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Naveen took a different path launching a scheme to provide financial assistance to farmers and insulate them from vagaries of nature and other factors.

While farm loan waiver has become a trend in the country, Naveen took a different path launching a scheme to provide financial assistance to farmers and insulate them from vagaries of nature and other factors. Covering all the over 30 lakh small and marginal farmers of the State, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per family (Rs 5000 each for kharif and rabi seasons) will be provided for taking up cultivation under the scheme announced on December 21.

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana
The universal health assurance scheme will benefit 70 lakh families ensuring free treatment, medicines, diagnostics across Government and private hospitals. Beneficiaries of BSKY will get medical assistance of Rs 5 lakh and women will get an additional Rs 2 lakh.

Food Security Scheme
The food security scheme on the lines of the Centre’s National Food Security Act is being implemented from October 2. The State scheme will cover 34.44 lakh people, who have been left out of the national scheme covering 3.26 crore people in Odisha.

Jaaga Mission
A mega State Government programme to provide land rights to over 10,000 landless urban slum dwellers. The Government launched the scheme, Odisha Liveable Habitat Mission at Chhatrapur on May 7 and extended it across the State.

Nirman Kusuma
‘Nirman Kusuma’ programme was launched on October 7 for providing financial assistance to children of construction workers for their technical education in the State. While an ITI student will be entitled to get financial assistance of Rs 23,600, a diploma student will get Rs 26,300 per annum. A total of 1,878 students will benefit from the programme.

Khushi Scheme
Announced in February and implemented from October for providing free sanitary napkins to 17 lakh girls studying in Class 6 to 12 in Government and Government-aided schools.

Free Smartphone Yojana For Women Farmers
This scheme provides smartphones to small and marginal women farmer to have access to market prices, weather-based info and new agricultural products.

Ama Gaon, Ama Bikas
Naveen launched the scheme on March 5 on the occasion of birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, observed as Panchayati Raj Day every year, to reach out to people in rural areas and involve them in the development process. The Chief Minister interacts with people directly through video conference and sanctions village level projects. So far, projects worth over Rs 1300 crore have been sanctioned and 269 out of 314 blocks have been covered.

Dinner In Aahar
In view of the popularity of Aahar Yojana, the Chief Minister announced to start night meal facility at Aahar centres from December this year. The night meals are being provided at Aahar centres on 54 hospital campuses in the State.

Biju Yuva Vahini to target youths
A new sub-scheme of Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, Biju Yuva Vahini was launched on March 14 targeting the youth of Odisha to promote leadership, volunteerism and a healthy lifestyle through sports and social action interventions. A budget of Rs 450 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

