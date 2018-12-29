Home States Odisha

Minor girl alleges cop 'misbehaved' with her inside Jagannath temple

The minor girl's statement has been recorded at Singhadwar Police Station here and a senior officer entrusted with the task of carrying out the investigation.

Published: 29th December 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By PTI

PURI: A minor girl alleged a policeman had "misbehaved" with her inside Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple Saturday, a senior officer said.

The accused policeman, however, was yet to be identified. "In her complaint, the girl, a resident of Jajpur district, said the policeman, who accompanied her and her parents to 'Bhitar Katha' (inner barricade) from 'Bahar Katha' (outer barricade), misbehaved while she was praying to the Trinity on Saturday morning," Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi said.

The minor girl's statement has been recorded at Singhadwar Police Station here and a senior officer entrusted with the task of carrying out the investigation, the SP said. The complainant, while talking to reporters outside the police station, said she "will be able to identify the accused if she sees him".

The police have been going through CCTV footages as part of its probe, Sarangi said, adding that stringent action will be taken against the policeman if found guilty.

The incident comes a day after a protest by the shrine's servitors here over an alleged assault against one of them by the police. The gates of the temple remained shut for about 12 hours on Friday due to the protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor Girl Puri Jagannath Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp