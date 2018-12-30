Government’s road neglect sparks mob violence

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: An irate mob set two trucks on fire following the death of a youth near Shiva temple in Balangir town on Friday night. The deceased was Gopal Mishra of Gandhinagar area of the town. He was returning home on a motorcycle when a truck hit his vehicle, killing him on the spot. Driver of the truck fled after the accident. Protesting the mishap, locals set two trucks at the spot including the one involved in the accident on fire. Youth Congress members also staged a dharna at the NHAI office demanding completion of bypass roads in the town.

They demanded compensation of `20 lakh for the kin of the deceased and threatened to intensify the stir if the bypass roads are not opened for public at the earliest.Road accidents on NH-26 and NH-57 passing through the town have become a regular affair. The Youth Congress workers said construction of bypass roads on NH stretches has become necessary to avoid road mishaps in the town, which witnesses traffic congestions daily.

In 2001, the then Balangir MLA AU Singhdeo had laid foundation stone of the bypass road project at Bijakhaman in 2001. However, the project did not move forward due to unknown reasons. In 2009, the State Government approved the project to connect four corners of the town through a bypass road to ease traffic congestion.

According to the proposal, a road was to be built from Biramuna village on NH 26 to Bijakhaman on NH 57 (Titlagarh Road) passing through Sadaipali, Larkipali, Laltikra and Patnagarh near the medical college. In the second phase, another road was to be constructed from Madhiapali on NH 26 to Bijakhaman on NH 57 passing through Puintala, Bishnumunda and Khujenpali.

In the same year, the project got approval of the Central Government. In 2013, the State Government provided `36 crore to Balangir Tehsil for land acquisition and `6.46 crore towards contingency and administrative expenses for the project.

Though almost five years have passed, construction of the 11-km road at the west flank of the town from Biramunda to Bijakhaman is yet to be completed. IDCO has completed construction of only 5-km road as it falls under its jurisdiction. The remaining 6-km road, which is to be constructed by Public Works department, is yet to start due to hurdles in forest clearance and delay in land acquisition. Similarly, 12 km of the bypass road project at the east flank from Madhiapali to Bijakhaman is yet to start due to escalation of land acquisition cost. Meanwhile, the project cost has gone up manifold due to increase in land valuation and acquisition cost.