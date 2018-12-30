Home States Odisha

Maoists reined in major parts of Odisha: DGP

Overall Maoist activities have remained under control in the State, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma.

Published: 30th December 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Overall Maoist activities have remained under control in the State, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma. Presenting the annual report at a press conference here on Saturday the DGP said the number of districts under the shadow of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has come down from 19 to 15 in Odisha.Efforts are on to flush the Maoists from parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts, he added.

As many as 19 Maoists were killed in encounters, 39 were arrested after exchange of fire with security forces and 27 had surrendered this year, Dr RP Sharma added.On the other hand, Crime Branch successfully solved Patnagarh parcel bomb case while the Special Task Force detected many cases under Wildlife and NDPS Act and cracked down on mafia activities by arresting dreaded criminals like gangster Tito and his 17 associates, Dr Sharma said.

The Economic Offences Wing continued its crusade against financial defaulters. The branch cracked 28 cases in 2018 and arrested 103 accused persons, while the Cyber Crime unit of CB took up 22 cases and arrested 17 criminals.To check the rising cyber crime, three new cyber crime police stations have been established at Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

Special emphasis was given to crime against women and children by operating Red Flag cases, the DGP said, adding due to effective monitoring, conviction in Red Flag Cases has gone up to 41 per cent.
The police also effectively maintained law and order during the Hockey World Cup, Sharma said.
Informing about plans for 2019, he said the State police intends to invest in technology for crime control and investigation.


