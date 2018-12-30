Origami works draw visitors at Science Cong

Home States Odisha

Activities related to origami and kirigami works became the centre of attraction at the 26th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) on Saturday.

Published: 30th December 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Activities related to origami and kirigami works became the centre of attraction at the 26th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) on Saturday. Not only the young scientists but also the grown-ups were seen enjoying the tricks being explained by origami experts. “We use simple paper to convey the message of science and mathematics.

We also do kirigami, which is an art to cut papers and create different shapes,” said V Shivasakana Sastry whose origami and kirigami demonstrations were appreciated by many visitors.

Participants demonstrated hundreds of origami and kirigami arts at the activity corner of NCSC on Saturday.Experts also demonstrated their science and mathematics projects at the event. Manish Jain, an expert from IIT Gandhinagar, came up with the first Indian Turing Machine at the activity corner.

He said this machine can be used to send confidential message from one end to the other. The original machine was invented by Alan Turing during the Second World War for decoding Germany’s Enigma, he informed.

For representational purposes (File | EPS)
