Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, Bijay Mohapatra yet to clear next move

Political observers maintain that Bijay Mohapatra was hinting at the possibility of launching a regional outfit again.

Published: 31st December 2018 07:54 AM

BHUBANESWAR: Even as political parties gear up for elections in 2019, speculation is rife over the future course of action of two senior leaders, former Union minister Dilip Ray and Bijay Mohapatra, who quit BJP on November 30 as they were sidelined in the party.

Initially, there was speculation that both the leaders will return to BJD on December 26, on the occasion of the foundation day of the regional outfit. However, things did not work out the way some political observers believed and joining BJD may not be a possible option for Ray and Mohapatra now. Sources maintained that though Ray’s return to BJD would have been a smooth affair, there was opposition from a section of the regional outfit to Mohapatra.

However, the statement of Mohapatra at a programme of a private television channel recently has again fuelled speculation. The former minister did not rule out BJD and Congress as options for him, but he also talked about a third way. Political observers maintain that Mohapatra was hinting at the possibility of launching a regional outfit again.

Mohapatra had launched a regional outfit, the Odisha Gana Parishad (OGP), in 2000 after he was expelled from the BJD. The OGP which contested four seats in 2004 Assembly elections having seat adjustment with Congress, won in two seats. The OGP was eventually merged with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2007.

Mohapatra, however, told this paper that no decision has been taken about the future course of action of the two leaders. “Ray has returned to Odisha. We will discuss and take a decision soon,” he said and added that talks are also on with others. Discussions are being held with district leaders before taking a decision which will be announced, he said.

