BJP for farm loan waiver in Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a view contrary to the stand taken by the Centre on the farm loan waiver, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the State unit of the BJP strongly support the farmers demand of loan write-off.

Targeting the State Government on its newly launched KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme, Pradhan said the programme is very confusing as it lacks clarity.

“KALIA is another attempt to befool the farmers ahead of the elections. Farm loan waiver in the line of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will be the best solution for the crisis-ridden farming community as this will provide an opportunity to stand on their own feet. We are in favour of a complete loan waiver,” he said.

The Minister said those who are trying to escape by suggesting that the Centre should take a call on the issue should keep it in mind that the states which have taken such a bold step did not wait for the Central Government to come to their rescue.

Accusing the Government of trying to woo the voters by invoking KALIA (Lord Jagannath who is fondly called by His devotees), Pradhan said the people are aware of such tactics of the Chief Minister who is yet to keep his promise of providing a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy to the farmers.

Attacking the BJD for walking out of the Lok Sabha ahead of voting on the Triple Talaq Bill, the Union Minister said the party which has been championing the cause of the women by demanding 33 per cent reservation in legislature should explain why it ran away when it comes to Muslim women issue.