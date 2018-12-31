Home States Odisha

Broom-wielding Dalit man on a clean mission in Odisha

Drive around the streets of Raghunathpur bazaar here and chances are you might run into a gentleman sweeping the road.

Published: 31st December 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Broom

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Drive around the streets of Raghunathpur bazaar here and chances are you might run into a gentleman sweeping the road. This man can be spotted cleaning streets at any time of the day. 
For the last 17 years, 47-year-old Dalit man Nrusingh Mallick of Kharipadia village has been cleaning the streets in the market, adhering to the motto ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’.

While crores of rupees are being spent for promoting cleanliness through Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), no sustainable effort has been taken by the Government to achieve the goals of cleaning up streets and setting up public infrastructure in the town. At a time when Raghunathpur Municipality has failed to ensure sanitation in the town, Nrusingh has brought sweeping changes on this front.

Nrusingh wakes up in early morning and pedals his trolley to Raghunathpur bazaar, three km away from his village, to clean the streets and ensure a garbage-free market. Every day, he cleans the streets of Bada Bazaar, Sana Bazaar, Hat Bazaar, Narayani Chowk, Nuabazaar, Post Office Chowk, Medical Chowk, Block Chowk, Police Station Chowk and Jagannathpur Bazaar. Besides, he cleans the statues of Gopabandhu and Biju Patnaik and sweeps the premises every day. He collects garbage and waste from different places on his trolley to dump it on isolated places. Impressed by his service, few shopkeepers used to give `5 to `10 for cleaning streets in front of their shops, while his efforts are yet to be recognised by the civic administration, said locals.

Stating that ‘Swachhata hi seva hai’, Nrusingh said, “Cleanliness and sanitation are an integral part of living, but people have completely neglected it. So, I had decided to clean my village and market when I was 30. If all residents clean their village streets and public places, there will be no need of huge-funded sanitation drive like SBM.”

After death of his wife, he has not stopped his cleanliness drive despite having family responsibility of taking care of his two children. However, he has been deprived of the Government assistance including housing facilities.

Sarpanch Pramila Mallick said Nrusingh’s dedication towards sanitation is praiseworthy. Despite acute poverty, he has dedicated his life for cleanliness and sweeping of the village and Raghunathpur market since long. Recently, the Block Development Office has sanctioned an IAY house to him and steps are being taken to install a tubewell at his village, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Dalit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp