Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers demand polythene sheets to save crop

Simanchal Nahak, secretary of the Mahasabha said in view of rain forecast, every farmer should be given polythene sheets.

Published: 31st December 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With rains playing hide and seek, farmers in Ganjam district have demanded polythene sheets to protect their harvested crop. In the last fortnight, unseasonal rain lashed the district and hampered paddy harvesting.

Panic has gripped the farmers as moderate rainfall has been predicted in the district by the Met department in next two-three days. Paddy harvesting in Ganjam district usually starts from November and continues till January every year. 

However, with rain playing spoilsport, farmers’ organisation Rushikulya Rait Mahasabha has demanded polythene sheets so that cultivators can save their crop if it rains. Simanchal Nahak, secretary of the Mahasabha said in view of rain forecast, every farmer should be given polythene sheets. He said paddy crop across the district was damaged due to cyclone Titli and subsequent rain. “Now, if measures are not taken to protect paddy lying in yards for final processing, the farmers would sustain huge loss,” Simanchal said. 

Besides rain, apathy of supply and cooperative officials has emerged as a cause of concern for the farmers. Simanchal alleged even as mandis have been opened in numerous places across the district, procurement is yet to start in several blocks. Citing an example, he said 20 mandis have been opened in Purusottampur block in  the last fortnight. But, only 25 quintal of paddy has been procured from the farmers against the target of 14,000 quintal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganjam Odisha farmers Odisha polythene sheets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp