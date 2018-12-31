Odisha farmers demand polythene sheets to save crop

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With rains playing hide and seek, farmers in Ganjam district have demanded polythene sheets to protect their harvested crop. In the last fortnight, unseasonal rain lashed the district and hampered paddy harvesting.

Panic has gripped the farmers as moderate rainfall has been predicted in the district by the Met department in next two-three days. Paddy harvesting in Ganjam district usually starts from November and continues till January every year.

However, with rain playing spoilsport, farmers’ organisation Rushikulya Rait Mahasabha has demanded polythene sheets so that cultivators can save their crop if it rains. Simanchal Nahak, secretary of the Mahasabha said in view of rain forecast, every farmer should be given polythene sheets. He said paddy crop across the district was damaged due to cyclone Titli and subsequent rain. “Now, if measures are not taken to protect paddy lying in yards for final processing, the farmers would sustain huge loss,” Simanchal said.

Besides rain, apathy of supply and cooperative officials has emerged as a cause of concern for the farmers. Simanchal alleged even as mandis have been opened in numerous places across the district, procurement is yet to start in several blocks. Citing an example, he said 20 mandis have been opened in Purusottampur block in the last fortnight. But, only 25 quintal of paddy has been procured from the farmers against the target of 14,000 quintal.