BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday asked departments concerned with investment related services to ensure field level implementation of reforms under ‘Ease of Doing Business (EoB). Chief Secretary AP Padhi reviewed investment promotion activities at a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here. Principal Secretary in the Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra outlined issues for discussion.

Padhi directed IPICOL to make all the investment meets more outcome oriented to bring employment intensive investments. The review showed that the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) system has stabilised and there has been a quantum jump in its activities over the last 5 years. The number of projects approved through SLSWCA has increased to 55 in 2017 from 8 in 2013. Besides, many projects have also been cleared at the district level Single Window Committees. Official sources said projects approved by SLSWCA in 2015 was 27 which increased to 29 in 2016.

The SLSWCA approved 55 in 2017. The projects approved by the SLSWCA with an investment proposal of ` 1.78 lakh crore have an employment potential of more than 1.3 lakh. Another 41 investment intents are also under active consideration of the Government. Besides, the State Government has introduced 366 procedural reforms under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’.