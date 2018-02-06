BHUBANESWAR: Protesting the State Government’s inaction to provide justice to the Kunduli minor tribal girl who committed suicide over alleged gang rape by security personnel, BJP activists on Monday attempted to storm into Naveen Nivas, residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Supporters of the saffron party marched to Naveen Nivas from different directions and managed to sneak near the CM’s residence despite adequate security arrangements. State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty led the main rally from BJP headquarters here and marched to the CM’s residence. Demanding resignation of the Chief Minister, the protestors staged a demonstration near airport traffic square.

Another rally led by Bhubaneswar district unit president Harekrushna Khuntia proceeded to Naveen’s residence from Palashpalli while the youth wing of the party marched from Ganganagar side.A scuffle ensued with the security personnel as the BJP activists tried to breach police cordon. The protestors were taken away by the police and later released.

Accusing the State Government of trying to destroy vital evidence in Kunduli minor girl’s gang rape and suicide case, Mohanty said the BJP will intensify the agitation till justice is provided to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, a Central team of the BJP has visited Kunduli. Mother of the victim told the team that she had lost faith on the State Government. She has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the BJP delegation seeking justice, Mohanty said.Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said, more than a 100 BJP activities were detained and released in the evening.