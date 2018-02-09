PARADIP: Even as mass death of crows shows no signs of relenting in Paradip, recovery of duck carcasses in several slums in the town has sparked off panic among the residents.Suspecting bird flu outbreak, a three-member expert team from Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI) at Phulanakhara in Cuttack visited poultry farms in different slums of Paradip area on Thursday. The three experts, led by ADRI Research Officer Mihir Kumar Nayak, met poultry rearers of Sandhkuda, Nayabazar, Badapadia and other slums in the port town and advised them to take preventive measures to check the spread of the mysterious disease. The ADRI team educated the poultry rearers on avian influenza which spreads through migratory birds.

ADRI experts collecting samples

in a slum on Thursday | Express

Meanwhile, the officials of Veterinary and Forest departments have been put on high alert following the duck deaths. The district administration has taken all precautionary measures to check the spread of the mysterious disease.As per reports, nearly 200 crows have died in different areas of Paradip within one week. While Paradip Municipality is burying the dead crows in deep holes to prevent spread of the disease, staff of Port Trust Hospital have not adopted proper method for disposal of carcasses of the birds found on its premises.

The expert team of ADRI interacted with Chief Medical Officer of Port Trust Hospital Prahallad Panda and health staff and educated them on proper scientific method to dispose of the dead crows so that the disease does not spread to other birds.

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Paradip Priyadarsi Debasish Rout said the expert team collected 54 samples, including swabs from 49 live birds, four dead crows and the carcass of a duck, which would be sent to ADRI at Phulanakhara and Bhopal laboratory for tests. Earlier, Veterinary officials had collected 57 samples of dead crows and sent it to ADRI. But the test reports are yet to arrive. The officials had also collected samples of the soil of nearby fields to ascertain whether insecticide or pesticide sprayed there could be a reason behind the death of crows.