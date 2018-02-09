With campaigning for Bijepur by-poll picking up momentum, political parties are in a race to outdo one another in showing who cares for the public more. Both BJD and BJP are campaigning at three different levels. While

BARGARH : With campaigning for Bijepur by-poll picking up momentum, political parties are in a race to outdo one another in showing who cares for the public more. Both BJD and BJP are campaigning at three different levels. While ministers and MLAs are at the top, candidates are at the middle with workers of frontal organisation managing the electioneering at the bottom. BJD candidate Ritarani Sahu has hit the campaign trail and is focusing on villages. She is undertaking door-to-door campaigning and has covered Laumunda, Cherangamunda, Satbandh, Tangrupatar, Khanda, Beniachal in Bijepur block.

Former BYJD president and Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Dasburma, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of Barpali block, has held workers’ convention in eight out of 16 panchayats and will follow it up with public meetings. Other BJD leaders like Sushanta Singh, Chandrsarathi Behera and Arun Sahu have also embarked on door-to-door campaigning and are highlighting the achievements of the Naveen Patnaik-led Government.

The BJP also flagged off its campaign from Monday. While the bike-borne ‘Vistarkas’ of the party are working at booth level, State BJP president Basanta Panda and Pratap Sarangi have held meetings in three villages under Sanbaunsen and Talpadar Panchayat of Bijepur block. Similarly, leader of BJP Legislature Party K V Singhdeo and Padampur MLA Pradeep Purohit are holding meetings at panchayat level in Gaiselet block. Booth level mobilisation has been left to RSS cadres who are highlighting the failures of BJD Government and the long neglect of Bijepur.

On the other hand, Congress nominee Pranaya Sahu and former minister Prakash Chandra Debata are directly reaching out to voters in the absence of any star campaigner. The party is expected to hold meetings in rural pockets after State level leaders turn up for campaigning from February 11.

With a strong grip on Gaiselet block and a sizeable Kulta voter base in his support, Pranaya is being seen as a dark horse. Surprisingly, there has been an exodus from BJD rank and file at the grassroots to the Congress, which is seen as a major gain for the national party.