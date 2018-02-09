BHUBANESWAR: The activists of Youth Congress on Wednesday marched from Congress Bhawan to Naveen Niwas, the Chief Minister’s residence, to protest the death of Kunduli gang rape victim.The protestors were, however, intercepted by alert police at Sishu Bhawan Square and stopped from moving further. Sishu Bhawan Square was barricaded and the police force, including several ACPs and other officers, were present at the spot to avert any untoward incident.

The activists later indulged in a mild scuffle with police and resorted to pelting of eggs before they were whisked away by police from the spot. However, senior Congress leaders continued to stage demonstration by sitting on the road till 2 pm before being evacuated by the police.Training his gun on the Naveen Patnaik Government, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan said the minor girl was gang-raped but the culprits are yet to be identified.

“Naveen holds the Home Minister portfolio and leads police administration. He is fully responsible for the entire Kunduli incident. If the Chief Minister had taken positive steps, it could have provided solace to the victim and saved her life,” said Harichandan. “The agitation would be intensified and extended in the coming days. We want justice for the Kunduli gang rape victim,” he said and demanded measures for the security and safety of women in the State. Harichandan said the probe by SIT into the Kunduli incident suggests that the police and their investigation have failed.