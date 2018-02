BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to make voting on no-confidence motions against mayors, deputy mayors of municipal corporations, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) ‘open’ to minimise cross-voting and horse trading.A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Thursday. However, details of the decision are yet to be worked out. Odisha Municipal Act-1950 (Odisha Act 23 of 1950) and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 11 of 2003) will have to be amended to implement the decision. The amendment of the Acts is likely to be carried out in next session of the Assembly after framing of the rules.

According to a release issued by the Government, it is essential for a political party to know whether elected representatives, who had won the election with its party symbol, are adhering to its ideology and obeying instructions in letter and spirit.

For the purpose, a detailed procedure is required to be prescribed for verification of the vote, it said and added that such violation of instruction of the political party can be identified and the proof will be helpful for the State Election Commission (SEC) while disposing of the complaint received for disqualification on the ground of defection. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to implement a package of five drinking water projects worth `370.6 crore for 217 villages in Nuapada district which are severely affected with fluoride.

The drinking water projects in Nuapada district, expected to benefit over two lakh people in Khariar, Boden, Nuapada and Komna blocks, will be executed by the lowest bidder Larsen and Toubro.

The project funded under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) assistance will be implemented in Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) mode of contract within a period of 24 months.

Fluoride contamination in drinking water sources has been noticed in 1658 habitations in 16 districts. Out of these, 905 habitations in Nuapada district are severely affected. The Chief Secretary said out of these, 317 are already covered with pipe water supply schemes. Besides, projects worth `250 crore under several schemes are in progress for covering 371 fluoride affected habitations.

Besides, the Cabinet approved proposal to implement underground pipeline (UGPL) irrigation system in Lower Indra in Nuapada and Balangir districts as a pilot project. The pilot project to be implemented by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited will cost `242.99 crore. The Lower Indra irrigation project was approved by the Planning Commission in 1998-99 for `211.7 crore. The project cost has now escalated to `1753.64 crore. Expenditure on the project so far has been `1544.62 crore. The Ministry of Water Resources has given a deadline to complete the project by December, 2018.

A proposal for setting up five lakh litre capacity automated dairy and milk processing plant at Arilo near Barang was also approved. Besides, the Cabinet cleared a proposal for sanctioning a loan of `15 crore to revive and run the Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Limited.



AG fee enhanced

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to enhance the remuneration of Advocate General (AG) to `15,000 per appearance in court, tribunal and proceedings outside the State. The AG at present gets a remuneration of ` 8,000 for appearance outside the headquarters or even the State.