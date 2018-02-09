BHUBANESWAR: The state government today appointed Yamini Sarangi and Jai Narayan Pankaj as collector and superintendent of police of Bargarh district respectively.

Official sources said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has cleared the names of Sarangi and Pankaj from among the list of three each IAS and IPS officers recommended by the state government for the posts. Both Sarangi and Pankaj are posted as district collector and SP in Jagatsighpur now.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had lodged a complaint with ECI on January 30 seeking removal of Bargarh collector Khagendra Kumar Padhi and SP Jugal Kishore Banoth. The BJP had alleged that the collector and SP were acting like a political agent of ruling BJD.

The ECI had ordered removal of Padhi and Jugal Kishore after the allegations and had asked the state government to recommend names to succeed them as Bargarh collector and SP. According to a notification issued by the general administration department, Sachidananda Sahoo, additional district magistrate (ADM) will remain in-charge as collector, Jagatsinghpur in place of Sarangi.