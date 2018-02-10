BHUBANESWAR: Nepal king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev released a 108-page Odia book ‘Urmi Adhira Rupasi Chilika’ authored by Dipti Ranjan Martha and published by Pakshighar Publication. The book is an anthology of facts about the largest brackish water lagoon in the country.

“I feel delighted to release the unique publication based on the wonderful Chilika lagoon and I am sure this will help the nature lovers to know lot many unexplored information and tales about Chilika,” Dev said. Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Dev, queen Lilabati Pattamahadei, founder of Pakshighara Publication Banoj Tripathy and other dignitaries were present.