BHUBANESWAR: The Madhya Pradesh Government on Friday issued orders to its Chief Wildlife Warden to hand over three pairs of tigers to Odisha.The State Government, last year, had requested MP for the tigers to re-stock Satkosia Tiger Reserve which is left with just two large cats, both old and well beyond breeding age.Director General of Forests, Government of India, Sidhanta Das told this paper that MP Government has formally asked its CWW to take necessary measures for transfer of the tigers.

What is heartening is that the MP has given its nod for all three pairs which Odisha wanted so that the re-introduction can be taken up in phases. Now that the first objective is achieved, Wildlife Wing of the State Government will have to work with Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for translocation of the tigers.In fact, the Wildlife Wing had already roped in WII for hand-holding in the exercise which involves identification of tigers, translocation and their release.An entire protocol has to be developed for re-introduction exercise. The Wildlife Wing and WII have held discussions in the past to decide on the release methodology.