BHUBANESWAR: Chief General Manager (Corporate Planning Department) of Nabard, Mumbai Mukesh Kumar Mudgal stressed on promotion of Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPOs) to collectivise small and marginal farmers for ensuring competitive price for their inputs and remunerative price for their produce. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said nearly 100 such FPOs have been promoted and registered under Company’s Act in Odisha during 2016-17 and officials asked to promote as many organisations which will help strengthen economy of rural parts of the State.

Nabard has also launched e-Shakti, a project aimed at digitising the transaction related information of self-help groups which would facilitate banks in credit appraisal and provision of bank credit. After successful implementation in Jagatsinghpur district, the project has been launched in six other districts in the State.

Emphasising on the role of Nabard in credit planning, Mudgal informed that potential linked credit plan is being prepared annually for the priority sectors of every district in the State. An overall credit potential of `71,419.85 crore has been projected for Odisha under priority sector for the next fiscal. He urged banks to finance activities like micro irrigation that can sustainably harness natural resources.

Responding to a query on Nabard ‘s role in combating climate change effects, the CGM said two big ticket projects under National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change and Green Climate Fund have been sanctioned. Odisha is one among a few States where the projects are being implemented, he said.

Chief General Manager (Odisha Regional Office) KC Panigrahi was present, among others.