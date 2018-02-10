BARIPADA: A tribal youth sustained critical injuries after being hit by a bullet during a firing practice session of 5th Battalion of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) near Mundhabani village within Bangiriposi police limits here on Friday. The injured was identified as 30-year-old Lachaman Singh of Mundhabani.As per reports, the incident took place at 2 pm when Lachaman had gone to the village pond to take bath. He was hit by a bullet on his back. Villagers rushed a critically injured Lachaman to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Mundhabani village is located close to the firing range, sources said.

Following the incident, tension flared up in the area as irate villagers blocked National Highway-18 near Budhamora village for an hour demanding action against the jawan who fired the bullet. Many vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade. On being informed, Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi, IIC Minati Biswal and Kuliona OIC Padmalaya Sahu along with other police officials rushed to the spot and assured the agitators of action against the culprit following which the blockade was removed.

MLA Marandi also met the injured tribal at the MCH and demanded stringent action against the jawan who fired the bullet. “A high level inquiry should be conducted and the accused identified and punished,” he said.Dr Pinaki Mohanty, the surgeon who operated on Lachaman, said the bullet penetrated three inches into the youth’s body at the back. “The bullet has been removed and the condition of Lachaman is stable,” he said.Bangiriposi IIC Biswal said the jawan responsible for the incident is yet to be identified. A case has been registered and investigation is on, she added.