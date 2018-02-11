BERHAMPUR: Jaganathprasad BDO Kailash Nath Murmu visited Hajapalli village under Kudutai panchayat in the block and interacted with villagers to learn more about their problems. The residents apprised the BDO of their problems. Out of 19 families, only two had been allotted houses under Biju Pucca Awas Yojana, they said. The villagers, further, alleged that only five were receiving the benefit of old age pension. Moreover, the children were compelled to walk 3 km to reach their school at Patarapali village. "The allotted Anganwadi sub-centre in the village is lying non-operational.

The village has no tubewells. It lacks road connectivity," they said. Earlier, the villagers had decided to boycott the last panchayat poll after authorities didn't respond to their demands. Later, the BDO held a meeting of area officials at the Panchayat office. "The concerned authorities have repeatedly been apprised of the problems. There is no land to construct road in the village," Sarpanch Rita Sahu said. Meanwhile, the BDO assured the villagers of solving their problems.