JAIPUR: Tension prevailed in Kalyanpur, Kapila and Binjharpur areas in the district over the killing of a local jewellery shop owner and his staffer late on Friday night. On Saturday, protesting the brutal killing, locals, supported by all merchants of the area, staged a road blockade by burning tyres at Pritipur Bazaar in Binjharpur. The agitators alleged that due to police callousness, law and order situation in the area is deteriorating day by day. They also held a meeting at the market demanding immediate arrest of the accused involved in the double murder and adequate compensation to the families of the deceased. Police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Sources said some unidentified miscreants killed Khageshwar Rana (51), owner of Tarini Jewellers and his staffer Chaitanya Prasad Sahu (45) by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon at Prtipur Bazaar on Friday night. They also looted ornaments and cash worth lakhs from them.Family members of Rana said, "Khageswar used to return home at about 10.30 pm every day. When he did not return home till late in the night, we tried to contact him on his mobile phone but there was no response. Then we conducted a frantic search and found my brother and Sahu lying in critical condition near Kharia Nala on Binjharpur-Kapila Road near Pritipur Bazaar and admitted them to Jajpur DHH where doctors declared them brought dead."

On being informed, Binjharpur police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the incident. "Prima facie, it seems that loot could be a possible reason behind the murder. Investigation is on and the culprits will be nabbed soon," said a police officer. Meanwhile, police seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Though two separated FIRs have been filed in the local police station, no one has been arrested till reports last came in.