NEW DELHI: In line with the BJP strategy to cushion the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with expansion in Opposition-ruled states, the party chief Amit Shah has spelt out a Mission 110 for Odisha Assembly elections, besides setting eyes on top leaders from the Naveen Patnaik headed outfit to ensnare them in the run up to the polls.

While the suspended Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha MP B J Panda has seemingly moved closer to the BJP, the saffron outfit is learnt to be in advanced talks with prominent members of Parliament of the ruling party in Odisha to switch ranks.

“The two Lok Sabha MPs from the BJD, who happen to be the party faces in the national capital, will be joining the BJP. We will induct them into the party a few months later. Currently, the party is inducting a large number of workers from the BJD and the Congress to beef up the organisational strength,” said a key aide of the BJP chief.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan woos farmers as BJP launches campaign

The BJP functionary stated that the party chief has set out a Mission 110 for Odisha, which has a total of 147 Assembly constituencies.

“Odisha ranks on top of the BJP strategy to expand the party footprints in the Opposition ruled states. The outcome of the local body polls and the Zila Panchayats have proved that the BJP is coming close to the ruling BJD. The party will spearhead expansion of organisation strength in the state in the coming months with clear aims to win the state next year,” added the BJP functionary.

The BJP leader said that the party strategy for Odisha is currently to induct ground level workers from other parties, while senior leaders from outside could come later to join the saffron outfit. “There will be a largescale exodus of leaders, including MPs, from the ranks of the BJD in months leading to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the state Assembly polls.

A number of BJD leaders are in contact with us,” added the BJP functionary.

With the BJP anticipating dip in the Lok Sabha seats from the western states where the party seemingly swept in the 2019 general elections, the saffron outfit is making attempts to make inroads in the Opposition ruled states for making up for the loss in the party ruled regions in the country.