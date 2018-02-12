JAIPUR: Following widespread outrage over rising clout of mining mafia in Jajpur, the district administration has stepped up its crackdown on smuggling of minor minerals. On Saturday night, two sand-laden trucks were seized during a raid at an unauthorised site in Sundarimuhan on the banks of Baitarani river conducted by Collector Ranjan Kumar Das and SP Charan Singh Meena.

As per reports, the mafia involved in the illegal sand trade tried to flee from the spot leaving their vehicles behind. However, some of them were nabbed by the police while trying to escape on motorcycles.

The trucks which were carrying sand illegally have been impounded and FIR registered against the owners, said the Collector and added that strict action against sand mafia and the crackdown against illegal mining will continue in the coming days.

Sources said sand from the beds of Baitarani, Budha, Brahmani, Kharasrota, Kelua, Genguti and Jamuna rivers of Jajpur, Korei, Dasarathapur, Binjharpur, Bari, Dharmasala, Rasulpur, Barachana and Danagadi tehsils is being illegally transported to several parts of the district and outside.The administration is under fire for failing to rein in the mafia who brazenly operated in the district. Last week, Jajpur Town Regional Transport Officer (RTO) was crushed to death by a truck on National Highway-215 while inspecting vehicles carrying smuggled minerals near Nuapada Chowk, raising suspicion about the role of mining mafia behind the incident.A couple of days later, Jajpur Tehsildar was issued death threats by two sand mafia who also forcibly took away two seized trucks.