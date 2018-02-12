KORAPUT: BROTHER of Kunduli girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in uniform, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the incident.Citing discrepancies in forensic reports, the victim’s brother alleged that the family has no faith in the probe being conducted by the State police. In the petition, he has further prayed the apex court to order for a CBI inquiry, sources said. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petition in the third week of this month.

On February 7, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged gang-rape and suicide incident.On October 10 last year, a minor girl of Musaguda village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district was allegedly gang-raped by four men in uniform.