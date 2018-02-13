ANGUL: In a tragic incident, three youths were killed in a road mishap near Boinda in Athmallick sub division here on Sunday night.The youths are Kathi Dalei (25) and Paramananda Dalei (26) of Peripathar village and Randip Raut of Sindhurkhole within Thakurgarh police limits.

Police said the three friends were returning from Boudh on a bike late in the night when their vehicle rammed into a tree near Patpathar village. The three died on the spot.Following the mishap, locals staged road blockade on Monday morning demanding compensation to the kin of the deceased. Local Tehsildar and SDPO B Kerketta rushed to spot and pacified the agitators.Meanwhile, brother of Kathi lodged a complaint with Thakurgarh police alleging that the trio died after being hit by a car.