BARIPADA: Mahuldiha police under Karanjia sub-division of Mayurbhanj district on Monday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on charges of rape. The cop was identified as 51-year-old Manoj Kumar Seth who was posted as an ASI in Thakurmunda police station in the district.

Sources said Seth was caught by locals in a compromising situation with a woman in an isolated spot on Sunday night. On finding the ASI wandering suspiciously in the area, locals followed him. Seth parked his bike and went to a secluded area.

Locals followed the ASI and caught him with a woman in a compromising position. While the woman was sent to her home, angry villagers thrashed the cop before handing him over to Mahuldiha police. The uniform of the ASI was found a few metres from the spot.Mahuldiha OIC Krushna Chandra Jani said locals brought the nude ASI to the police station in the night.

Meanwhile, the woman’s husband lodged a complaint with police accusing Seth of having sexual relationship with his wife by threatening her with dire consequences. Basing on the complaint, a case was registered and the ASI arrested. The cop will be produced in court on Tuesday.