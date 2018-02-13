CUTTACK: Block Coordinator of Cuttack Sadar block, Santosh Kumar Kar was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths for taking `5,000 bribe for clearing bills in favour of one Minakentan Tripathy under Swachha Bharat Abhiyan. Acting on the complaint of Tripathy, the vigilance officials laid a trap and caught Kar red-handed inside a coaching centre at Kalyani Nagar. Kar’s residential houses at Khapuria Labour Colony and Nuapatna in Cuttack are being searched.

The accused, a contractual employee under the RWSS, has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court, vigilance official sources said. Tripathy of Narasingpur had submitted documents to Kar for processing the same in connection with ‘Swachha Bharat Abhijan’ and facilitating payment of latrine construction bill in favour of 14 beneficiaries of Urali gram panchayat.