BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had taken up renovation of 14 water bodies in the Capital City last year, has completed eight ponds at a cost of `2.10 crore.Those water bodies where the work has been completed are Nilakantha Pond at Patia, Masjid Pond at Haridaspur, Sadhua Pond at Pahala, Maa Ugalmani Pond at Chakeisiani, Gadakana Pokhari, Bhotopada Tank, Balunkeswar Pond at Nayapalli and Jena Sahi Pokhari in Jharpada.

“The work on the remaining six water bodies, Fishery Pond at Laxmisagar, Kapileswar Temple pond, Jharpokhari at Jagamara, Baghua Pond at Jadupur, Badapokhari at Begunia and Haja Pokhari at Sundarpada, will be over by the end of April,” a BMC official asserted.

Apart from carrying out developmental work of the water bodies, de-silting of ponds was also carried out to ensure better water levels there, the BMC official said. Funding of the project is being executed by Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF).