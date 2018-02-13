JEYPORE/KORAPUT: A three-member panel of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) led by Dr Yogendra Paswan visited Musaguda village in Pottangi block of the district to inquire into the Kunduli gang-rape case and subsequent suicide of the victim.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the entire investigation made by the State Government agencies into the case, the panel said a detailed report will be submitted to the Commission recommending a CBI probe into the matter. The State Government has failed in providing justice to the victim and her family, it stated.

The victim’s family members alleged before the panel over the lapses of Odisha Police and medical department and sought immediate action on the issue. The panel members also interacted with classmates of the victim at Sorispadar school.

Later, they visited Kunduli hospital and Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College where they inquired about the victim’s health issues and treatment made thereof. They collected vital information from the doctors and other staff who attended the girl.The team is also slated to meet Chief Secretary, DGP and Home Secretary in Bhubaneswar after completing its probe in Koraput.

Acting on a petition filed by Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria and the minor girl’s brother, the NCSC had ordered a probe into the incident. The Commission had earlier asked Koraput SP to submit information pertaining to the incident.

Among others, Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Assistant Director of SC/ST Development Department Rajkishor Dash, Research Officer of the Commission A Bhattacharya, Sub-Collector Krutibash Rout and senior officials of the district were present.