BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a minor girl of Bayababa Basti under Saheed Nagar police limits was allegedly molested by a teacher on Sunday. The incident came to fore on Monday when the 10-year-old girl’s father filed a complaint at Saheed Nagar police station alleging that his daughter was molested by his son’s tuition teacher. He stated that his son goes to a teacher in the same basti and the boy’s elder sister goes to fetch him back home.

On Sunday afternoon, the teacher asked the minor girl to accompany him to a betel shop and she agreed. The teacher took her inside an auto-rickshaw parked at a secluded place in the locality and sexually harassed her. The girl later informed her parents, following which they attempted to trace him, but to no avail.

However, the teacher, who is reportedly a native of Cuttack district fled the spot after the incident. The minor girl’s father claimed that after the incident came to light, few other parents also revealed that the teacher had sexually harassed their children also.

Meanwhile, police said they are looking into the complaint and will take action accordingly. A sub-inspector posted at Saheed Nagar police station also visited the spot on Monday evening to investigate the matter.