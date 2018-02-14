BERHAMPUR: Alleging rampant misappropriation of ration by the authorities and ill treatment, around 200 students of the Government High School at Sudra in Baliguda block of Kandhamal district left their hostel on Tuesday morning. The school is run by the SC/ST Development department.

Sources said all the students, from Classes VI to IX, pasted posters with their allegations written on them before leaving the hostel. On being informed, headmaster Santosh Kumar Panigrahy reached the school and sent his staff to bring back the students.

As the news spread, Baliguda, ITDA, PD Basant Kumar Sahu reached the school and enquired into the matter.The headmaster pleaded innocence and said some students, who had been reprimanded for their mischief, instigated others to leave the hostel and defame the school. On the other hand, locals urged for an impartial enquiry into the allegations of the students.