BHUBANESWAR: Cocking a snook at Commissionerate Police, armed dacoits ran amok on the outskirts of the City late on Tuesday and decamped with cash and gold from two houses after assaulting the family members.

Debaraj Majhi

In one case, they even pushed an ex-serviceman from the terrace of his house when he tried to raise alarm. He suffered fractures on both his legs. The two incidents occurred under Chandaka police limits.

The dacoits, about seven to eight of them, entered the house of Laxman Moharana through the terrace. The miscreants locked Laxman and his wife in one room and tied up their son and daughter-in-law, who were sleeping in another room. After assaulting the young couple, the dacoits took away gold ornaments weighing over 80 grams and cash.So daring were the criminals that they even took out food kept in the house and ate it in the dining room.

Later in the night, they targeted the house of Debaraj Majhi, the ex-serviceman. They broke into his house and locked him and his wife in a room. The dacoits then terrorised their son and daughter with sharp weapons and demanded cash, gold and other valuables.

The Majhis had saved `5 lakh for their daughter’s marriage which the anti-socials took away. Meanwhile, Majhi managed to escape from the room and went to the terrace to attract attention of villagers. The dacoits followed him and pushed him to the ground. The ex-Armyman suffered fractures in both his legs.

However, Commissionerate Police has, so far, not been able to make any headway in the case though a scientific team visited the crime spots.