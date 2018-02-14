JAGATSINGHPUR: THE body of an unidentified girl was found packed in a gunny bag at Mundal village near Dhartangada forest within Raghunathpur police limits on Tuesday morning. The girl is believed to be around 21-23 years of age.The driver of a tractor spotted the gunny bag along Redhua-Nalibar road at Mundal village and informed the locals. Suspecting that the bag contained a body, the villagers informed local police which rushed to the spot.

On opening the bag, the body of a girl was found. As fresh blood was oozing out from her nose, it is believed that miscreants might have disposed of the girl’s body in the forest area just after killing her. There was an injury mark on the girl’s necks and her legs and hands were tied, sources said.

A forensic team, along with sniffer dog, was pressed into service to ascertain the cause of the girl’s death. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl might have been strangled to death.

Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur for postmortem. “We are trying to find out if any missing complaint was registered in nearby police stations and also in neighbouring districts. Photos of the body have also been circulated,” police said.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that Dhartangada forest has turned into a hunting ground of miscreants. It may be recalled that a decomposed body of a girl was recovered from an iron trunk from Dhartangada forest in March last year. Though 11 months have passed since the incident, police are yet to identify the girl and solve the case.