JAGATSINGHPUR: At least 30 villagers in the district have filed separate cases against insurance companies in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDSF) here for allegedly not receiving the benefits of their schemes on the death of their cattle for the past three years.

About 6,340 beneficiaries have alleged that they have not received document of the policy bond for the past three years. According to sources, thousands of poverty-stricken farmers had opted for the schemes with lower premiums for their cattle.

The Centre had adopted two insurance schemes, namely National Livestock Mission (NLM) and Live Stock Insurance Scheme (LSIS). For bigger cattle, a farmer has to pay an amount between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 as premium. The amount ranges between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 for the smaller ones. The rest of the premium has been subsidised and sponsored by the Central and the State governments.

Under the NLM scheme, 6,292 animals were covered in 2016-2017. Of this, 79 cattle died. In 2015-2016, a total of 2,971 animals were insured and 39 animals died. However, the beneficiaries claimed that none of the cases were settled in both the financial years. Out of 2,903 insured cattle, 85 died in 2014-2015. At least 69 cases were settled during the period, while 16 beneficiaries had been waiting for the claim amount.

Out of 1,50,252 insured animals under LSIS, 489 farmers had claimed the benefit during 2014-2015. However, 399 cases were settled. In 2015-2016, a total of 10,001 animals were insured. While 230 beneficiaries filed their claims, 93 cases were settled. The scheme was junked in 2016-2017.Interestingly, 3,342 beneficiaries of NLM didn’t receive any policy bond in three years. At least 2,998 beneficiaries of LSIS were not provided with their policy documents.

“I have insured my milch cow to the tune of Rs 20,000 and paid the premiums at regular intervals. After the death of my cattle, I had claimed the insured amount. But, I didn’t receive anything. So, I have filed a case against the company,” Babaji Singh of Badsaral village said. Contacted, Chief District Veterinary Officer Ramesh Chandra Behera admitted that despite sending frequent reminders to the insurance companies, they took no action.

‘We have not received policy bonds’

