CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a patient’s attendant has alleged that he was confined, stripped and assaulted on the SCB Medical College and Hospital premises for protesting the shifting of his father from Casualty ward last week.

The incident came to fore when the victim, Biswanath Mallik of Gopal Nagar under Govidpur police limits in Cuttack district, filed an FIR at Mangalabag police station on Tuesday night. Biswanath stated that his father Hatakeswar Mallik, who is suffering from urination complication, was rushed to Casualty ward on February 9 at about 3 pm after he developed severe pain during urination through catheter. The next day, treating doctors advised to drill a hole on patient’s stomach to facilitate urination.

The complainant said he was sleeping outside the ward when around 2 am, a doctor visiting the casualty asked 20 patients to move out stating that they were not admitted. When Biswanath protested, he was allegedly assaulted. Later, five security guards snatched away his mobile phone and dragged him to a room where he was allegedly confined, stripped and assaulted. The security guards then shifted his father from the casualty and left him near Niramaya Medicine Store, Biswanath alleged in the FIR.

However, SCB Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Prof Shyama Kanungo said she had no information regarding the incident. Mangalabag police station IIC Arun Kumar Swain said, an FIR in this regard has been filed and allegations are being investigated.