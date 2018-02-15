ROURKELA: With implementation of the infrastructure and other development projects nowhere in sight, a delegation of Rourkela Development Steering Committee (RDSC) recently met the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) Rashmita Panda to expedite the works.

On September 20, 2016, the Centre had selected Rourkela to be developed as Smart City and the RSCL was formed on December 21, 2016 with shares of Odisha Government, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rourkela Development Authority (RDA). But there was no progress with vacancies existing from top to bottom thus making the RMC and RSCL defunct. In the first week of January, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram had written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik highlighting the BJD Government’s step-motherly attitude towards Rourkela and Sundargarh district. The RSCL envisages to spend about Rs 2,571 crore over the next five years and about Rs 372 crore is lying idle.

The RDSC delegation, led by its chairman Subrata Patnaik, in a memorandum, insisted on immediate improvement of Rourkela Main Road from Bisra to Uditgnagar Square along with connecting roads. It also demanded ongoing underground sewerage line be completed and Koelnagar, Jagda and Shaktinagar projects taken up.

They also demanded laying of underground power cables, installation of CCTV cameras at important points, provision of free Wi-Fi zones, cleaning of drains before monsoon, setting up of traffic signal system, town hall, auditorium and marriage hall, construction of new roads, implementation of pending proposals of pick-up weir on Koel river and Ring Road alongside the river, wholesale market yard and truck terminal, among others.Panda assured to expedite the projects and ensure better delivery of public services.