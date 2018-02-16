BHUBANESWAR: In the run up to Make in Odisha 2018, the State Government on Thursday urged a group of trade consulates from six European countries to explore its ‘Vision 2025’ that focuses on diversifying industrial development with a target of generating employment for 30 lakh citizens in the State.

A delegation from the State led by Principal Secretary in Industries department Sanjeev Chopra briefed officials of various trade consulates and embassies at a round table meeting in New Delhi and highlighted the investment opportunities in the vibrant business ecosystem.

“The State has set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the focus areas that include ancillary and downstream in metal, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals, electronics manufacturing and IT, agro and seafood processing, tourism, textiles and apparel sectors,” Chopra said.

Owing to proactive and progressive governance, Chopra said “Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of Eastern India. The State is on a steady path of progress, growing at a rate higher than the national average. The business friendly policies and development of world-class infrastructure have received very positive feedback from investors across the globe, he said.

The State Government has embarked upon the implementation of a Business Reforms Programme for the last three years to make it easier for companies to set up and operate in the State, following which Odisha has been recognised by the Centre as a leader in implementation of business reforms.

The State Government has planned to invite several countries from the European Union to participate in the Make in Odisha Conclave as partner countries.

The second edition of the flagship Investors’ Meet will be held from November 11 to 15. The State had received investment intent of `2,03,270 crore across 10 diversified sectors during first meet in 2006.