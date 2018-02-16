KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, who was suspended from BJD recently, inaugurated a multi- purpose auditorium at Gualasingh village under Derabishi block amidst tight security on Thursday.

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in areas under Derabishi after a group of BJD supporters, led by block chairman Saroj Sahoo, announced to oppose the inauguration function as Panda had not invited them to the event.

In a massive show of strength, Panda reached Gualasingh village in a 5-km long bike rally from Kendrapara town. The procession had to stop at frequent intervals as enthusiastic local supporters of Panda made a beeline for greeting the MP.Panda was given a rousing reception by locals of Gualasingh who consisted of a section of dissident BJD workers and BJP supporters. However, several BJD leaders of the area were conspicuously absent from the inauguration event.

Addressing the gathering, Panda said, “Some people are trying to stop all development projects in Kendrapara. No one can prevent me from carrying out development works in my parliamentary constituency with MPLAD fund.”The MP further said to provide drinking water in rural areas, he has already built 57 water tanks each having a capacity of one lakh litres. “I spent `3.76 crore to build this auditorium”, he said.

Contacted, Derabishi block chairman Sahoo said the BJD leaders boycotted the event as Panda, who was suspended from BJD for his anti-party activities, had not invited them.

On the other hand, Sarpanch of Gualasingh Batakrushna Sethi said, “Nobody has the right to oppose the inauguration of the auditorium in our panchayat. A few persons with an ulterior motive are trying to hinder development works in our area.”

On February 7, BJD leader and chairperson of Marsaghai block Sitalata Parida had hurriedly inaugurated an overhead water tank built by Panda from his MPLAD funds at Purusottampur village without informing the MP.