BHUBANESWAR: Persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be entitled to five per cent reservation in the higher technical and professional institutions from 2018-19 academic session as Odisha Government has enhanced it from the present three per cent.

The Skill Development and Technical Education Department (SDTE) issued a notification in this regard after the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department has been seeking the raise so that the Rights of PWD Act, 2016 can be complied with.This would mean, the OJEE will have to make necessary changes in its brochures for the academic session 2018-19 for admission into technical institutes.

In fact, the matter was pending with the SDTE Department after similar changes were brought for JEE (Advanced) and NEET by the Centre. As per the notification, seat matrix would be revised by OJEE during counselling process. If seats remain vacant due to non-availability of students, it can be filled up from general category students.