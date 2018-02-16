Eminent playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy recollects her association with Prafulla Kar after receiving the 10th Prafulla Kar Samman in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

BHUBANESWAR: Popular playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy was conferred with the ‘10th Prafulla Kar Samman’ at a glittering musical night here on Thursday. The award carried a cash prize of ` 1 lakh, citation and a shawl.

The two-day musical event ‘Kamal Desha Rajkumar’, organised by Prafulla Kar Foundation to mark the 79th birth anniversary of the legendary Odia music director and singer, will conclude on Friday.

A versatile singer, Krishnamurthy has so far recorded more than 15,000 songs in 16 languages and lent her voice to a number of Bollywood flicks. Her association with Kar dates back to 70s when she sang a number of Odia Bhajans under his direction.

Post felicitation, Krishnamurthy performed on two Odia Bhajans besides a couple of Hindi numbers. She enthralled the audience with her popular numbers like ‘Aaj main upar’ and ‘Hawa Hawai’. In his brief speech Kar appreciated her musical talents.The event was presided over by the foundation president Nishikanta Mishra. Among others, singers Sarika Singh and Mahaprasad Kar also performed.