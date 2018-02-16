ROURKELA: The stifling safety measures by Rourkela city administration seems to be taking sheen off the Mahashivaratri Mela, a popular traditional event for majority tribal population of the region, which is observing its 111th anniversary.

In fact, for the last two years, helpless vendors from other States are getting harassed, while this time revellers are barred from enjoying joy rides with large electric swings not allowed to run. It is apprehended that the famous traditional event will soon become a thing of the past.

The 15-day event is annually held on the bank of Brahmani river here and it holds importance for the Tourism department. It has been a major source of entertainment for the majority tribal population of Sundargarh, people of western Odisha districts and bordering pockets of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand with estimated footfalls of 4-5 lakh. With hope of earning some quick bucks, more than 600 vendors from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and other States join the event every year.

However, for effective management of Vedvyas temple and the fair, the State Government in 2005 through a gazette notification formed the Vedvyas Trust Board (VTB) with the Sundargarh Collector being the ex officio president. Things were moving well till 2016. In 2017, the Fire department all of a sudden had instructed the vendors to comply with strict fire safety norms, including replacement of plastic sheets with GI sheets, and the administration, instead of helping them to comply with norms, refused them power supply for a few days.

Sources said this year, the Rourkela ADM while denying permission to run large electric swings wanted the Board members to own personal responsibility in the event of any mishap.

The Board members said from three electric swings, they used to earn `1.5 lakh. It also impacted on the footfalls of revellers and vendors. Moreover, the ADM initially demanded the vendors to pay `250 per running feet against the earlier rate of `60 with 10 per cent hike in two years.Finally, it was settled for `100 per running feet.

Board secretary Anupam Ray said it is a tribal fair with 90 per cent revellers from the tribal community and represents an old tradition. The government should step in to popularise the fair packing it with more entertainment and tribal culture, he added.