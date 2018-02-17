JAGATSINGHPUR: The death of 22-year-old Siku Sutar, whose body was found packed in a gunny bag near Dhartangada forest, is getting murkier as Raghunathpur police on Friday sealed a clinic and detained its doctors besides two female employees for allegedly carrying out abortion of the girl.

Police have also detained Siku’s father Ajay Sutar, her brother and an auto-rickshaw driver in this connection. Though the cops suspect that Siku, who was six months pregnant, died after abortion and her parents are involved in suppressing the crime, they are yet to get any clues in the case.

Reliable sources said on last Sunday, Ajay took his daughter Siku on a bicycle to a private clinic in Jagatsinghpur town for abortion. As per previous agreement, Ajay gave `9000 to the doctor to carry out the illegal act. During abortion, Siku’s condition deteriorated and she died. Later, Ajay and employees of the clinic took Siku’s body in an auto-rickshaw and disposed it of in Mundal village near Dhartangada forest within Raghunathpur police limits.

Despite having these information, police are yet to reach any conclusion as Siku’s father is trying to suppress the matter and unwilling to divulge the name of the youth with whom his daughter had an illicit affair, sources said. It is learnt that the youth is a relative of Ajay due to which the Sutar family are not disclosing his identity. Moreover, the injury marks on Siku’s neck have also baffled police who are carrying out raids at different places for clues.

SDPO Siba Charan Mallick said on being informed by Ajay about his daughter’s abortion, police sealed the private clinic and detained its doctor and two employees suspecting their involvement in the crime. The victim’s father, brother and the auto-rickshaw driver are being interrogated to unearth the mystery,” he added.

After completing her Plus Two from Sarala Mahavidyalya, Rahama in 2013, Siku was staying with her family in Anolipatana village within Kujang police limits. On Tuesday, her body was found packed in a gunny bag along Redhua-Nalibar road at Mundal.