BHUBANESWAR: An alert has been sounded and surveillance imposed in coastal pockets after the mass deaths of crows in Paradip were found to have been caused by avian influenza.The Animal Diseases Research Institute (ADRI) had collected samples of three dead crows which tested positive for H5N1, Joint Director Dr Lokanath Behera told this paper on Friday.

However, samples of the poultry birds collected from the area tested negative for the avian influenza, which has come as a big relief. The surveillance protocols for these two birds are different. Since crows are open migratory in nature, no surveillance can be imposed but the dead birds are either given a deep burial or burnt. Instructions for such action has been issued, Behera said. However, continuous monitoring of domestic birds is being maintained to prevent any outbreak of H5N1.

Similarly, surveillance is also being kept on Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary and Chilika which are birding sites.“These two sites are targeted areas where routine surveillance is kept by both veterinary and forest officials. So far, no H5N1 positive case has been reported from these two places,” Behera informed.

About two weeks ago, Paradip had reported mass deaths of crows following which the tests were conducted. However, the frequency has dropped by now.