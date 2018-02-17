BHUBANESWAR: Resenting the delay in execution of lease deed by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) with individual purchasers of houses, the residents of Lingaraj Vihar here have appealed the Chief Minister to intervene into the matter.

Consisting of 429 independent houses, Lingaraj Vihar was the first project developed on PPP mode. Though the houses were handed over to the purchasers in ready built condition from 2001 onwards, the lease deed is yet to be executed. The 16 long years of wait is posing inconvenience for the house owners who either intend to transfer their property to family members or dispose it of.

Sources said the State Government had come up with a resolution in June 2015 by spelling out the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) Land and Implementation Policy-2015 to facilitate regularisation of lands allotted by GA Department to development authorities and address the considerable delay in execution of lease deed.

But, Lingaraj Vihar Community Welfare Association alleged that despite the policy and reportedly full payment of all dues to the tune of Rs 1.93 crore made by BDA to GA Department in three phases against 19.32 acre of build-able land out of 30.1 acres of Lingaraj Vihar, there has been no development for execution of lease deed.

“Every time we approach the BDA, we are told that the land has not been transferred by the GA Department. Already 16 years have passed and there has been no solution to it,” said a house owner.