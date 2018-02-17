BIJEPUR: Aware of the fact that the outcome of Bijepur bypoll will have a bearing on the 2019 General Election in the State, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory of BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi.

Winding up the second leg of his tour to the Assembly segment on Friday, Pradhan addressed a public meeting besides holding road shows at Bijepur. The meeting saw return of Sanat Gartia back to BJP fold. Gartia had deserted BJP for BJD in 2008.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan lashed out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for neglecting Bijepur. Questioning the CM’s sudden love for Bijepur, he raised doubts over the fate of several development projects announced for the Assembly segment. “If Naveen is so keen on development, it would not have taken 18 long years for BJD Government to provide water for drinking and irrigation in Bijepur,” he said.

The Union Minister further said though farmers of the area raise paddy in spite several hurdles, the State Government has failed to provide minimum support price for their produce. “The State Government has handed over paddy procurement to rice mill owners who purchase paddy at Rs 800 to Rs 900 per quintal against the MSP of Rs 1550,” he said.

Informing that the Chhattisgarh Government has been providing bonus of Rs 300 on a quintal of paddy, Pradhan said farmers of the State are yet to receive the bonus of Rs 100 which was promised by Naveen two years back. In an indirect reference to Naveen, Pradhan said, BJD’s calculation of winning Bijepur by-poll by a ‘big margin’ speaks about the party leader’s arrogance. The Union Minister reminded Naveen that BJD had lost here in the last three elections. “The result will be no different this time except that BJP will be the winner,” he claimed.

Talking to Express on the sidelines of the meeting, Pradhan exuded confidence that BJP will win the by-election. “During campaign, I noticed public anger and dissatisfaction against Naveen and the BJD. People will vent their anger when they go out to vote on February 24,” the Union Minister said.

Among others, State BJP president Basanta Panda, Leader of BJP Legislative Party KV Singhdeo, Ashok Panigrahi, Jayanarayan Mishra, Mihir Das, Mahasweta Roy and Lekhashri Samanta Singhar also spoke at the event.

‘Yes to vote, No to note’ drive launched

BARGARH: Police on Friday launched an awareness campaign ‘Yes to vote, No to note’ in by-poll bound Bijepur. The drive aims at sensitising people against giving or taking bribe for votes. A vehicle has been designed and fitted with a loudspeaker to spread this message among voters. SP JN Pankaj said they have set a target to cover all 59 gram panchayats besides Barpali NAC under the constituency. The vehicle will move around Bijepur till February 23 and pamphlets will be distributed to sensitise voters. Police will try to connect with 2.21 lakh voters of the assembly segment during the period. The SP further said anyone giving concrete information on electoral bribery, ‘bribery for votes’ will be rewarded with Rs 2,000 and a letter of appreciation by the district police.

Sadhvi on campaign trail

GAISELET: Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti campaigned for BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi at Maharpali, Gourenmunda, Saleipali, Saidungripali, Turcha and Samlaipadar under Gaiselet block on Friday. Sadhvi urged voters to throw out BJD Government from power for its all-round failure. She also spoke about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a ‘New India’ and called on the people to strengthen the BJP by voting for Panigrahi in the by-election