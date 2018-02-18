BARGARH: As the scheduled date of by-poll to Bijepur is nearing, electioneering has been picking up in the Assembly segment comprising Bijepur, Barpali and Gaiselet blocks. While the election is set to be a triangular contest, the BJD and the BJP have launched a high-pitched campaign leaving no stone unturned to ensure win of their candidates.The State leadership of all the parties are camping in the constituency.

While the BJD has engaged cine stars, ministers and former ministers to woo the voters, the BJP has roped in Union ministers to campaign for the party candidate even as the Congress has engaged erstwhile ministers and all are reaching out to the people.

The sudden influx of floating population to the Assembly segment has left it buzzing with activities as vehicles with blaring loud speakers and cine stars mounting it are making rounds of the blocks. The electorate, however, refuse to share their mind and seem to be indifferent to the by-election.

The situation is worse in households where their wards will appear for the matriculation exam beginning February 23. They blame the political parties for converting Bijepur into a ‘chidiakhana’ (zoo). They feel that the election will hardly bring in much of a difference in their area except that they will have an MLA after the death of Subal Sahu.

Despite all inhibitions and apprehensions, the BJD and the BJP have unleashed a high-voltage campaign with blame game, allegations and counter allegations making the rounds, even as the Congress has preferred to reach out to the voters and establish rapport.Residents alleged that the political parties are ignoring important local issues such as irrigation to Gaiselet block from Ong river, mass migration from the drought-prone Assembly segment, acute water scarcity during summer, farming and other issues which affect the daily lives of people of the area.

While the BJP seems sitting pretty in Bijepur, the BJD is well placed in Barpali and the Congress in Gaiselet. The Congress cannot be undermined considering the fact that Bijepur had elected Subal Sahu thrice in row and has strong support base and vote bank. But with the picture still murkier with voters silent on their choice and a few days left for campaigning, the party and candidate who can undertake micro management would emerge victorious.

Jual campaigns in Gaiselet

BARGARH:Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday campaigned for BJP nominee Ashok Panigrahi and held public meetings at Khalabahal, Chikhili, Kundakhai, Chindrapali, Katabahal, Khuntpali and Jankeda in Gaiselet block. He also attended several road shows and appealed voters to vote for Panigrahi. Highlighting the achievements of BJP Government at the Centre, he elaborated on Central schemes which have been directly benefitting the people at large. He charged BJD Government of all-round failure besides being anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-tribal and anti-dalit. Odia cine star Pinki Pradhan also campaigned for BJP candidate at Patharla, Khuntpali, Beniachal, Tuihilamal, Bhetiapdar, Oilpur, Kurkutta, K Gondpali, Dehripali and Badbausen by holding road shows.