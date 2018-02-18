BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with police against BJD MP Tathagat Satpathy for allegedly making unsavoury remarks against tribals on social media. In his complaint, State BJP secretary Shishir Gamang alleged that Sathpathy has hurt the sentiments by making disparaging remarks about the culture and the tradition of the tribals.In one of his tweets, Satpathy wrote “School for Adivasis? Well, teach ‘those’ types how to shoot arrows, dance a dumb dance, make crude mats and all. Don’t tell them nothing about computers, environmental and other sciences, languages, math.

No ever. They are fit for jungle life (sic).” Satpathy’s tweets came after Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram told the mediapersons in New Delhi that none of the eight sanctioned Eklavya schools in Odisha’s tribal areas in last three years have become functional yet.Shishir, son of former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, urged police to take stringent action against Satpathy under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.