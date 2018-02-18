JAGATSINGHPUR: The district police on Saturday arrested five persons in connection with the death of 22-year-old girl Siku Sutar, whose body was found packed in a gunny bag near Dhartangada forest recently. The accused have been identified as girl’s father Ajay Sutar of Anolipatana village, doctor of a private clinic Haramani Moharana, two nurses Lipika Mohanty and Hemalata Behera and an auto-rickshaw driver Abhimanyu Barik of Makhi village.

According to Raghunathpur police, Siku who was six months pregnant, died after abortion on February 11. In order to suppress the crime, the accused tied her legs and hands in ropes and packed in a gunny bag before dumping it in Dhartangada forest near Mundal village on February 12 night. Even Moharana had threatened Ajay not to divulge the matter before the police.

Assistant SP Biswanath Mishra said Mamata Clinic in Jagatsinghpur town owned by Moharana has no licence to conduct abortion. It was sealed earlier under Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. A case has been registered and the accused have been forwarded to court. On Friday, police had sealed the private clinic and detained its doctor and two employees, victim’s father, brother and the auto-rickshaw driver suspecting their involvement in the crime.