BHAWANIPATNA: Two persons were killed and five others injured in a road mishap near Khairmal in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Sunday while they were heading for a family wedding in Bhawanipatna.

The deceased have been identified as groom’s father Sohan Sunani (53) and maternal uncle Chandra Behera (50). The two were killed on the spot.

Police sources said the mishap occurred when the ill-fated Scorpio vehicle carrying seven persons from Chhattisgarh skidded off the road and fell off a culvert while overtaking a speeding truck.

“The vehicle carrying seven persons of Sunani family from Raipur was heading towards Bhawanipatna for his son Shiba Sunani’s marriage. It skidded off the road and fell into a ditch nearly 12 km from Bhawanipatna after the driver lost control over the vehicle,” said a police official.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) with the help of locals. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical while two others are out of danger.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and seized the vehicle. Preliminary investigations revealed that the mishap occurred due to rash driving.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is on.